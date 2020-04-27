Coronavirus: Bladen County spikes to 18 cases; number has climbed since Smithfield report

ELIZABETHTOWN — Eight positive cases of coronavirus were announced by the Health Department on Monday evening, rushing the Bladen County total up to 18.

Ten days earlier, a day before the first case was reported at the Tar Heel plant of Smithfield Foods, there was one. That case was assigned to another county, but the Bladen total has climbed at an average of one per day prior to Monday’s worst-day total.

There have been no deaths in the county and two cases of COVID-19 are counted as recoveries. Two others are hospitalized and 14 are isolating at home, a release from Dr. Terri Duncan of the Bladen County Health Department said.

All 18 cases are linked to work, social gatherings, travel and what is defined as community acquired — the latter meaning the source is unknown, the county said.

Other than the first case at Smithfield and the state three days later saying there is an outbreak at the plant, there’s no connection confirmed between the 18 cases and the world’s largest pork processing facility. The state Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more cases.

The Bladen Journal has fielded emails and phone calls of concern about the plant. The allegations relayed to the newspaper have not been confirmed; sources have wished to remain anonymous for fear, they say, of losing their jobs. Television stations in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington have reported anonymous claims about conditions in the plant.

Smithfield has issued multiple news releases, each advising worker safety is paramount to their business. In many cases, the industry giant has offered defense for what it deems as misinformation being spread by the media.

The company hasn’t said how many cases are at the plant, and county and state officials say they are not allowed to release that information. Smithfield has shuttered plants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and in Monmouth, Illinois, because of COVID-19; two other plants closed because they were dependent on the South Dakota plant.

The Sioux Falls plant was cleared to resume operations Friday.

In Tar Heel, Smithfield employs an estimated 4,400 to 5,000 and processes 30,000 to 35,000 hogs daily. By volume, it is among the top employers of Bladen County residents.

Earlier Monday, DHHS said the state death toll had climbed to 306. That means a slight slowdown has happened. Seven deaths were reported Monday and 10 on Sunday, down from 20 on Saturday and 16 on Friday.

Congregate living facilities remain a key driver in the statistics for deaths and cases. In reports Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 27 of 37 deaths and 359 of the 1,090 positive cases added by the state were in those facilities.

North Carolina reports 9,142 cases of COVID-19, though state health leaders say the statistic is not wholly representative. That is because of testing, or lack thereof, and the fact some people may be sick but not show symptoms.

The virus is particularly lethal for those with existing health conditions. For some, cases are mild and recoveries happen within about two to three weeks.

In counties adjacent to Bladen, there are 16 deaths and 436 positive cases. Cumberland has six deaths and 193 cases, Columbus has seven deaths and 90 cases, Robeson has three deaths and 104 cases, Sampson has 39 cases and Pender has 10 cases.

Outbreaks have been identified at 47 nursing homes, 19 residential care facilities, 13 correctional facilities and three other facilities. Of those, three are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties. The congregate living places account for 159 of the state’s deaths, or 51.9 percent, and its lab-confirmed case count of 2,514 is 27.5 percent of the state total.

In addition to the Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, outbreaks have also been identified at meat processing facilities in Robeson, Duplin, Lee and Chatham counties.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

