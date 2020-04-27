Here to serve all ages

ELIZABETHTOWN — The N.C. Cooperative Extension–Bladen County Center is here to serve you and answer your questions.

N.C. Cooperative Extension is a collaborative effort between the state’s land-grant universities at N.C. State University and N.C. A&T, and county and tribal governments to bring research-based knowledge to citizens in communities throughout the state. Extension designs and carries out educational programs aimed to serve local needs in agriculture, food and families, and 4-H youth development in addition to agriculture research.

We have two Facebook pages that we update often — North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service–Bladen County Center and Bladen County 4-H.

Both universities have portals with lots of resources for COVID-19. N.C. State is https://covid19.ces.ncsu.edu/ and N.C. A&T is https://www.ncat.edu/caes/cooperative-extension/covid-19/index.php.

We have two surveys to gather information to add people to our email and mailing lists. For agriculture and horticulture interests, fill out the survey at go.ncsu.edu/bladenag and for youth and families in Bladen County at https://go.ncsu.edu/bladen-youth-and-families-survey.

Contact our staff by calling our main line at 910-862-4591 or you can find our emails at https://bladen.ces.ncsu.edu/people/.

The following are some updates from several of our program areas.

• Becky Spearman, county extension director and livestock extension agent, provides education and technical assistance to livestock farmers including beef cattle, swine, poultry, goats, sheep, horses, forages including pastures and hayfields, animal waste management and youth livestock programs.

• Matt Strickland is the row crops and commercial horticulture extension agent.

He says, “With all the COVID-19 buzz, there is some excitement for farmers in the county. It’s a new growing season and farmers continue to toil to feed the masses. Fresh produce and fruits are being picked. Farmers are racing to get corn in the ground, myself included. One of my activities is a corn variety trial that will be tended by a local farmer in the county. Donated by various seed companies, the trial will consist of 18 different varieties of corn. The purpose is to have a side by side comparison of performance. I will be monitoring the trial alongside the farmer to analyze the results during growth and at harvest.”

• William Craig is the new consumer horticulture extension agent.

He says, “My areas include forestry, vegetable productions, pecans, and pond management. I am looking forward to meeting and working with you. In these unprecedented times, I will be here to serve you and all of your educational needs through distance communication. This is the perfect time of year to begin working on fruit and vegetable gardens and update your landscaping with various flower beds and shrubbery. I encourage you to sign up for the Master Gardener Program, where citizens of all skill levels will be able to gain the knowledge and experience to maintain a beautiful and healthy landscape.”

• Krista Johnson is the family and consumer sciences agent.

She says, “The core of N.C. State Extension Family and Consumer Sciences programs is nutrition, health, food safety, and food preservation. As a FCS agent it is my responsibility to deliver evidence-based programming and resources in these areas. In addition, I also strive to provide tailored resources specific to current events impacting our community, such as COVID-19. I encourage you to reach out with any questions you may have related to these areas. For the most up to date resources on COVID-19, please visit our Facebook page or https://go.ncsu.edu/covid_19_resources.”

• Stacie Kinlaw works with the Bladen County 4-H program.

She says, “Bladen County 4-H provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-18 to ‘learn by doing’ in the areas of science, healthy living, food security, citizenship and more. During this time we are converting normal programming opportunities into virtual 4-H experiences, when available. Information about upcoming opportunities for youth to remain engaged in 4-H and hands on learning is most readily available on our Bladen County 4-H facebook page and in our emailed newsletters. Our 4-H members will be planning their traditional presentations and demonstrations for video competition in the coming weeks. The 4-H program is a youth organization committed to building outstanding leaders with marketable skills to succeed in today’s global society with a motto to ‘make the best better.’”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_nc-cooperative-ext.jpg