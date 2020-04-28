Graduation decision expected Monday or Tuesday of next week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said Monday night he hopes to be able to inform parents and students about graduation Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Taylor was speaking during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. The panel met remotely through the internet due to the coronavirus.

The state Board of Education has made changes to final grading policy, and that information was provided to board members by Jason Atkinson, director of curriculum and instruction.

“There will be no final grades for kindergarten through fifth grade,” he said. “But there will be comments.”

Atkinson said the policy will vary for sixth through eighth grades as well as high school students.

“The keywords here are grace and flexibility,” he said.

It has been stressed that the coronavirus situation is not going to be punitive for students with respect to final grades.

Two options, called PC19 and WC19, are available. PC19 means passing, and WC19 does not indicate that a student failed, but they were not meeting expectations, even with a period of remote learning. Numerical grades are a possibility as well, with students having choices.

There are options for students to regain that lost credit through recovery programs.

“They get to fill out a form and it is kept in their cumulative folder,” Atkinson said. “The goal is to make sure that COVID-19 doesn’t impact their grade.”

Grades will be no less than what is was on March 13, the last day of in-person instruction. Gov. Roy Cooper on the next day said schools would close for two weeks, going to a remote learning format. That was later extended to May 18 and this past Friday was extended through the year.

“Everyone has been flexible and understanding of the ever changing nature,” Atkinson said.

“As far as grades for high school, what are the teachers are supposed to put in if failing and not taking any remote learning?” asked Alan West.

“We would modify to a grade 60,” Atkinson said. “We are doing all we can to work on contacting them…. We have social workers and guidance counselors reaching out.”

In some cases it is better to choose the WC19 and do credit recovery over the summer, Atkinson said.

He added, “We want every child to have opportunities, and we are doing everything we can.”

“How’s it going with people having access to internet?” asked Gary Rhoda.

Public schools have WiFi, and a number of hot spots have been set up around the county. More are being added for the migrant school as well.

“We are trying to be flexible, and we have sent paper materials,” Atkinson said. “They have been sent on the bus with meal delivery. It has been challenging with hot spots as cellphone connectivity is not good. We are being open to student needs.”

“The feeding of children is the biggest part of what we have to do to make sure students are taken care of,” Taylor said. “We have around 25 buses go out every day with meals and packets of work. As of today, we serve approximately 5,000 meals a day. The National Guard is allotting 15 soldiers to aid with food services.”

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

