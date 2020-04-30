HARRELLS — Three students from Harrells Christian Academy have earned academic honors.

Rylee Pope of Clinton has been accepted into the Governor’s School of North Carolina for this summer. This is a residential program hosted on the campuses of Meredith College and High Point University. She’ll be at Meredith June 21-July 29.

Pope was nominated in the field of natural science.

Jeana Grace Bowker of Clinton has received a Pioneer Scholarship in the amount of $14,000 annually and is one of just 31 applicants accepted to the Wilson College at N.C. State University. Wilson has approximately 900 undergrads, and is the only college in the country devoted entirely to textiles.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_school-graduates-1.jpg