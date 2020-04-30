ELIZABETHTOWN — One person was hospitalized, and another arrested Wednesday night following a shooting just outside of Elizabethtown.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says Shawnbrina Renee Thurman was taken from Bladen County Hospital to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville after being shot by her ex-boyfriend Terrell McDowell. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the Timber Haven Drive neighborhood.

Her injuries were to the upper torso, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her condition Thursday was not released.

McDowell, 42, was arrested and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Bail was set at $125,000, and he has since been released after it was posted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 910-862-6960.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Sheriff-3.jpg