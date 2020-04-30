ELIZABETHTOWN — Visitors and potential patients at Bladen County Hospital and all other Cape Fear Valley system facilities will need to bring face coverings or masks when receiving care.

Cape Fear Valley’s headquarters in Fayetteville made the announcement Thursday morning in response to the coronavirus.

Additionally, staff is required to wear an N95, cloth or isolation mask in hallways, meetings and shared workspaces.

The change complies with the new recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A release said 50 percent of people shed the virus having had no symptoms.

Cape Fear Valley facilities have had several churches and businesses donate masks and personal protective equipment.

For information on how to make a mask, go to bit.ly/DIYpersonalmask.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_bladen-co-hospital-cfvh-1.jpg