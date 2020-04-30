ELIZABETHTOWN — The state death toll climbed to 378 with release Thursday morning of statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 10,509 positive cases and 546 were hospitalized at the time of the report.

Congregate living settings with outbreaks and urban areas continue to have large percentages of the state’s deaths and cases. The state defines an outbreak as two or more. Bladen County doesn’t have an outbreak in congregate living facilities, but has been named among 11 counties with an outbreak at a meat processing plant.

How many workers are infected at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel is not known.

Bladen County’s positive cases for COVID-19 numbers 21, including 20 added in the last 12 days. There have been four recoveries, two are hospitalized and 15 are isolating at home, according to the latest notification from the Health Department and Dr. Terri Duncan.

All of the cases in Bladen County are linked to work, social gatherings, travel or the source is unknown, the Health Department says.

The state death total went up 24 Thursday, including 14 in congregate living settings. Cases rose by 561, with 157 in congregate living places.

Congregate living settings account for 212 deaths, or 56.1 percent, and 3,035 positive cases, or 28.9 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 49 nursing homes, 20 residential care facilities, 14 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, three are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties.

In counties adjacent to Bladen, there are 19 deaths and 610 positive cases. Cumberland has seven deaths and 238 cases, Columbus has nine deaths and 139 cases, Robeson has three deaths and 157 cases, Sampson has 63 cases and Pender has 13 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 194 deaths and 5,546 cases, or 52.1 percent of the deaths and 52.8 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 47 deaths and 1,627 positive cases, Rowan County has 20 deaths and 381 cases, Cabarrus County has 11 deaths and 296 cases, Union County has nine deaths and 240 cases, and Gaston County has three deaths and 139 cases — a total of 90 deaths and 2,683 cases.

In the Triangle area, Durham County has 18 deaths and 728 cases, Wake County has 17 deaths and 821 cases, Orange County has 16 deaths and 216 cases, and Johnston County has 12 deaths and 150 cases — a total of 63 deaths and 1,915 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 26 deaths and 381 cases, Davidson County has seven deaths and 163 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 219 cases, and Randolph County has three deaths and 185 cases — a total of 41 deaths and 948 cases.

The DHHS report said 92 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,459 ventilators (76.7 percent), 6,325 empty hospital beds (34.1 percent) and 789 empty intensive care unit beds (24.5 percent).

Nationally, at least 21 states are moving forward with some kind of reopening Friday. Three of North Carolina’s four neighbors — Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina — are among them, as is other Southeastern U.S. states Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

