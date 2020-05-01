ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital and the Bladen County Health Department were recipients of Pit It Forward on Thursday.

Campbell Oil Co. made the donation of pizzas from Little Caesars, helping and saying thanks to those that continue to work tirelessly on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Health Department workers lined up in the conference room to grab a quick bite of pizza and enjoy their lunch.

“Oh it’s wonderful,” said Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the department. “The team has worked very hard and to be able to relax a little bit and have food delivered is a pretty awesome experience.”

Staff in the conference room said that they were very grateful and felt very appreciated.

“Normally we can’t take stuff like this, but because of the situation that we are in we were able to,” said Monica Locklear, administrative officer at the Health Department.

Marlena Diehm, who works for Campbell Oil as marketing manager for Little Caesars and Arby’s, contacted the locations and got the ball rolling.

“The national program is called Pie It Forward,” she said.

The goal is to send out 1 million pizzas to first responders and front line workers. Locally approximately 2,000 pizzas have gone out.

“Campbell Oil wanted to give back to the community and first responders,” Diehm said.

The hospital day shift received 25 pizzas and night shift got separate order. Pizzas also went to the clinic, and 13 went to the Health Department.

“We are sending six to the Police Department next week,” Diehm said.

Before this hot dogs and hamburgers were delivered to the Fire Department, and she said emergency management is next on the contact list.

“They provided pizzas to the hospitals and the clinics today,” said Ashley Dowless, a spokesman at the hospital. “We are very grateful. The community support has been overwhelming.

“This is what keeps us going.”

