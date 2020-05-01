Bladen We Care, small business are recipients of donation from Forest’s campaign

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Accepting a donation from Lt. Gov Dan Forest (third from left) on behalf of Bladen We Care are (from left) board members Mac Campbell, Robert Hester and Charles DeVane. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen We Care, a nonprofit founded 31 years ago, was the recipient of a $4,000 donation Friday from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s campaign for governor.

Forest was on a multi-stop trek through southeastern North Carolina. He also stopped at Barefoot Brew, a new coffee shop on Broad Street, and left a donation of $2,000 — an effort to give back to small businesses struggling amid the effects of the coronavirus.

Accepting on behalf of Bladen We Care were board members Mac Campbell, Robert Hester and Charles DeVane. Forest met with co-owner Kelly Barefoot and the staff at Barefoot Brew.

Bladen We Care is a community-based nonprofit foundation governed by a volunteer board of directors, dedicated to raising and overseeing distribution of funds which will help provide health care for patients in need in Bladen County.

Forest is challenging Gov. Roy Cooper in the November election. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, his campaign has returned nearly a quarter million dollars to entities hurt by the circumstances.

