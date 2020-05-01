Coronavirus: White Lake announces plan of how it will gradually reopen

WHITE LAKE — Partial reopening of White Lake begins at 5 p.m. next Friday.

Mayor Goldston Womble this evening issued a modificiation to the town’s State of Emergency declaration. Until next weekend, all previous restrictions remain in place.

The new town rules will be in place through June 4, at which time another evaluation will come forward. A reevaluation may happen before June 4, the mayor’s release said.

On Mother’s Day weekend, the town will:

• Allow short-term rentals in hotels, motels, rental housing, condominiums, RV campsites, primitive campsites or similar accomodations such as manufactured home parks. Occupancy of hotels, motels and short-term rentals is to be limited to 50 percent of capacity.

• Nonresident property owners are allowed at their property. All are recommended to adhere to social distancing of 6 feet, and limit group sizes.

• Nonresident renters — people primarily located in campgrounds and RV facilities — will receive specific detailed directions from the owners of these places in regard to occupancy prior to next Friday. Capacity of the campgrounds and RV parks can not exceed 50 percent capacity; property owners are responsible for not exceeding the cap.

The mayor’s message also included, “Please keep in mind that these requirements are not about you and the restriction of what you may perceive as your freedom. It is about keeping people safe and preventing the spread of a deadly virus. It is important that all of us put this goal above our own personal needs.”

The Town Hall, Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works Department remain closed to the public, though they are fully staffed. Mass gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited, with exception to drive-in worship services. At those, persons must remain in their vehicles, only immediate family of the same household is permitted in the vehicles, and vehicles should be at least 6 feet apart on all sides.

There remains no on-street parking of unauthorized vehicles.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

