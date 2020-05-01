Judge Ola Lewis’ successor elevated to Superior Court bench

RALEIGH — The vacancy of the late Judge Ola Lewis in Superior Court for Judicial District 13B will be filled by Jason C. Disbrow.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office made the announcement Friday evening.

Lewis died Dec. 29. She was instrumental in establishing the drug treatment court in the judicial district, a lasting legacy to this day as Bladen County continues to battle an opioid epidemic.

Disbrow has been a District Court judge since 2015. He’s a partner in the firm Stiller & Disbrow, active in the Southport community and has served on the Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce. He’s a law school graduate from N.C. Central and earned his undergrad at N.C. State.

