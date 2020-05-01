ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s positive cases of coronavirus has increased again.

In its morning report there were 25 cases listed by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The county Health Department said Friday evening one more case had been added since Thursday evening, for a total of 24.

The state, for the first time, released a map that showed cases by ZIP codes. The map was incomplete, not showing an area for Dublin and only adding up 18 cases for Bladen’s other seven ZIP codes.

The following is the breakdown of positive cases for the county from the map:

• Five in Tar Heel.

• Four in Elizabethtown.

• Four in White Oak.

• Three in Bladenboro.

• Zero in Kelly.

• One in Council.

• One in Clarkton.

Dr. Terri Duncan said Friday night four of those infected have recovered, one is hospitalized and 19 are isolating at home.

Bladen County had one case reported April 1 and didn’t get its second until an April 18 report. The rest have come within the last 14 days of reports. There have been no deaths here.

The state death toll climbed to 399, the number of positive cases to 10,923, and hospitalizations was 547. Only two counties have yet to report a positive case. Deaths are up 21 from the day before, cases are up 414, and hospitalizations were up one. Congregate living settings account for 17 deaths and 160 cases in Friday’s increases.

Among a portion of the key metrics used by Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen the state, a rolling seven-day average has reported tests above the 5,000 daily minimum, Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS considers the hospitalizations relatively flat, and the percentage of positive tests is in decline.

The DHHS report said 92 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,616 ventilators (79 percent), 6,684 empty hospital beds (34.4 percent) and 829 empty intensive care unit beds (25.7 percent).

Congregate living settings account for 229 deaths, or 57.4 percent, and 3,195 positive cases, or 29.3 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 52 nursing homes, 21 residential care facilities, 14 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, three are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases.

There are also outbreaks at 15 meat processing plants, including the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, that have a combined 604 cases. Those statistics were through Thursday morning.

The Bladen County Health Department continues to refuse to answer how many cases in the county are linked to the Smithfield plant. It reported one on April 18 but none since, and that worker doesn’t live in the county. The Robeson County Health Department says 46 of its cases involve workers there, and Columbus County says it has seven, according to published reports.

In adjacent counties, there are 21 deaths and 658 cases. Cumberland has eight deaths and 256 cases; Columbus has 10 deaths and 149 cases; Robeson has three deaths and 175 cases; Sampson has 65 cases; and Pender has 13 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 207 deaths and 5,725 cases, or 51.9 percent of the deaths and 52.4 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 49 deaths and 1,651 positive cases, Rowan County has 20 deaths and 382 cases, Cabarrus County has 11 deaths and 308 cases, Union County has 11 deaths and 254 cases, and Gaston County has three deaths and 142 cases — a total of 94 deaths and 2,737 cases.

In the Triangle area, Durham County has 20 deaths and 736 cases, Wake County has 18 deaths and 839 cases, Orange County has 17 deaths and 219 cases, and Johnston County has 12 deaths and 159 cases — a total of 67 deaths and 1,953 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 30 deaths and 415 cases, Davidson County has eight deaths and 166 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 245 cases, and Randolph County has three deaths and 209 cases — a total of 46 deaths and 1,035 cases.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal