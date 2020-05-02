Coronavirus: State report Saturday ups Bladen’s case count to 27

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has 27 positive cases of coronavirus, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.

No county residents have died from COVID-19, according to the report.

The Health Department, later Saturday evening, confirmed two more cases were added to Friday’s count of 25.

The state’s ZIP code map accounts for 19 of the cases. It shows:

• Five in Tar Heel.

• Five in White Oak.

• Four in Elizabethtown.

• Three in Bladenboro.

• One in Council.

• One in Clarkton.

• Zero in Kelly.

The state death toll climbed to 420, the number of positive cases is 11,509, and hospitalizations 502. Only two counties have yet to report a positive case. Deaths are up 21 for the second day in a row, cases are up 586, and hospitalizations were down 45.

Congregate living settings account for 16 deaths and 72 cases in Saturday’s increases.

Among a portion of the key metrics used by Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen the state, a rolling seven-day average has reported tests above the 5,000 daily minimum, Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS considers the hospitalizations relatively flat, and the percentage of positive tests is in decline.

The DHHS report said 86 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,582 ventilators (78.7 percent), 6,672 empty hospital beds (35.7 percent) and 871 empty intensive care unit beds (27 percent).

Congregate living settings account for 245 deaths, or 58.3 percent, and 3,267 positive cases, or 28.4 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 54 nursing homes, 22 residential care facilities, 14 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases.

There are also known outbreaks at 15 meat processing plants, including the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, that have a combined 604 cases. Those statistics were through Thursday morning. It is unknown how many workers are infected at the Bladen plant; health departments have reported one in Bladen County, seven in Columbus and 46 in Robeson.

In adjacent counties, there are 21 deaths and 739 cases. Cumberland has eight deaths and 275 cases; Columbus has 10 deaths and 164 cases; Robeson has three deaths and 201 cases; Sampson has 83 cases; and Pender has 16 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 220 deaths and 5,915 cases, or 52.4 percent of the deaths and 51.4 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 49 deaths and 1,699 positive cases, Rowan County has 24 deaths and 388 cases, Cabarrus County has 12 deaths and 310 cases, Union County has 11 deaths and 257 cases, and Gaston County has three deaths and 145 cases — a total of 99 deaths and 2,799 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 22 deaths and 750 cases, Wake County has 19 deaths and 870 cases, Orange County has 18 deaths and 223 cases, and Johnston County has 14 deaths and 162 cases — a total of 73 deaths and 2,005 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 31 deaths and 437 cases, Davidson County has eight deaths and 180 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 266 cases, and Randolph County has three deaths and 228 cases — a total of 48 deaths and 1,111 cases.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

