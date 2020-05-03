ELIZABETHTOWN — The Health Department adjusted the number of coronavirus cases Sunday afternoon, reducing Bladen County by one to 26.

In an afternoon release, Dr. Terri Duncan said there are now six recoveries from COVID-19, two are hospitalized and 18 are isolating at home. On Saturday, the county had reported two new cases bringing the total to 27, which the state Department of Health and Human Services also reported.

Sunday, DHHS still had the case count at 27.

The county report said cases are linked to work, social gatherings or travel, or are of unknown origin.

The state death toll only increased by two to 422, its lowest increase since going up one on April 12. The number of cases only rose to 11,664, another break in trend and only a rise of 155. DHHS said 475 are hospitalized, down 27 from a day earlier, and only Avery among the state’s 100 counties is yet to report a positive case.

One of the two deaths and 42 of the cases were linked to congregate living settings. Collectively, the state’s three major urban areas had their lowest one-day rise in deaths and cases since early April.

The state, in observance of key metrics as defined by Dr. Mandy Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper, offers graphs that shows North Carolina has a downward trajectory in positive tests as a percent of total tests and a leveling off of hospitalizations. Tests reported continues to be at or above 5,000 for an average day. The estimated supply of personal protective equipment remains very low for gowns and N95 respirators, but is above 30 days supply for face shields, gloves, and surgical and procedure masks.

Bladen County’s breakdown by ZIP codes, though not complete from state data, is as follows for what is known:

• Five in Tar Heel.

• Five in White Oak.

• Four in Elizabethtown.

• Three in Bladenboro.

• One in Council.

• One in Clarkton.

• Zero in Kelly.

In adjacent counties, there are 21 deaths and 747 cases. Cumberland has eight deaths and 276 cases; Columbus has 10 deaths and 166 cases; Robeson has three deaths and 201 cases; Sampson has 88 cases; and Pender has 16 cases.

The DHHS report said 78 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,357 ventilators (78.1 percent), 6,672 empty hospital beds (35.7 percent) and 871 empty intensive care unit beds (27 percent).

Congregate living settings account for 246 deaths, or 58.3 percent, and 3,309 positive cases, or 28.4 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 54 nursing homes, 23 residential care facilities, 14 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases.

There are also known outbreaks at 15 meat processing plants, including the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, that have a combined 604 cases. Those statistics were through Thursday morning. It is unknown how many workers are infected at the Bladen plant; health departments have reported one in Bladen County, seven in Columbus and 46 in Robeson.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 220 deaths and 5,982 cases, or 52.1 percent of the deaths and 51.3 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 49 deaths and 1,724 positive cases, Rowan County has 24 deaths and 388 cases, Cabarrus County has 12 deaths and 313 cases, Union County has 12 deaths and 263 cases, and Gaston County has three deaths and 145 cases — a total of 100 deaths and 2,833 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 22 deaths and 762 cases, Wake County has 19 deaths and 874 cases, Orange County has 18 deaths and 226 cases, and Johnston County has 14 deaths and 164 cases — a total of 73 deaths and 2,026 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 31 deaths and 439 cases, Davidson County has eight deaths and 179 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 267 cases, and Randolph County has three deaths and 238 cases — a total of 47 deaths and 1,123 cases.

The state reports 49 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 96 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty-one percent of the cases are women, and 58 percent of the deaths are men.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal