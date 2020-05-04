DUBLIN — In the absence of students and staff, Bladen Community College has taken advantage to push forward with a needed facility improvement during the last couple of months.

The college has also taken a few more steps with its new prized possessions, the $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building and the $2 million STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility.

Renovations have been done to the restrooms at the college auditorium. Using college manpower and funds already designated through the county, both the men’s and women’s facilities have a new look and feel inside.

More is coming at the auditorium. Specifically, there will be restrooms added for men and women in the lobby area that will be American Disabilities Act compliant. Each will be designed for single occupancy and will be adjacent to the entry of the seating area and the women’s restroom.

Jay Stanley, vice president for finance and administration, said the project is on hold for now in an effort to minimize the impact of auditorium use. Bid information is expected to be released soon. The bids will include those two restrooms, plus a renovation involving restroom facilities at the stage area.

The cost of the work done on the men’s and women’s restrooms was less than $25,000, he said.

The additional work will get a starting date dependent on the situation with COVID-19. It is hoped to be in June or July, Stanley said.

One of the companies the college worked with on the STEM building is liquidating, and Stanley said all that is needed there is paperwork to close the project.

Punch list items for the 125-seat teaching auditorium and chemistry lab in the Workforce Development Building have been completed. The auditorium needed floor lighting near the steps on each side; the lab needed natural gas detection equipment. Stanley said the state construction office has been contacted to coordinate the final inspection date.

The college will also soon be trying to renovate the area formerly occupied by the Continuing Education Department. A move is planned to bring the Bladen County Early College High School to the area.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal