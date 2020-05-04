Fire station gains temporary certificate of occupancy

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The Elizabethtown Fire Department is hopeful of moving in during the month of May. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Should punch list items not create a delay, the Elizabethtown Fire Department is hopeful to be in its new facility gradually this month and fully by the first of June. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Late Friday afternoon the town got the green light for the temporary certificate of occupancy for the state of the art fire station that has been built at Cypress and Broad Street.

The station, which has had a few snags in the process, is expecting it’s final cleanup this coming week, said Nick West, the fire chief.

“The final inspection was Thursday,” he said. “But we are not sure when we will be able to move in completely.”

West said the site still needs to be vacuumed and generally cleaned up.

“The weather cooperated,” he said. “Next week we can possibly start moving a few things in.”

There was still other testing that needed to be done, to both the sprinkler system and the alarm system, which was done Friday. Right now the building is filled with boxes, he said, as well as other stuff that is inside that needs to be removed.

“There are still coverings on some doors,” he said.

The next part of the project will be getting the bay floors finished, where the equipment and trucks are housed.

“We will see what they do over the weekend and we are hoping to have a lot of it cleaned up by Monday afternoon,” the chief said Friday afternoon.

“We just received the temporary certificate of occupancy,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “We still have a punch list of items that will focused on in the month of May.”

Madden said before in February that the hopes were to be able to get into the building by the end of April, and despite setbacks, it has come pretty close. Madden expects that the official complete moving in would be around June 1.

The $3.2 million project, funded by a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, originally had a target date of occupancy on Dec. 9. A few issues came up in the project, such as mitigating a groundwater problem for the site, as well as weather holding up the pouring of concrete. There were also delays getting the metal building framing made and on site as well.

The new facility will have plenty of space for the firemen to keep separate from the public when needed, a large kitchen, sleeping quarters that are away from light, and also a space that will act as a command center in times of emergencies.

