Four arrested, one wanted in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four people have been arrested and a fifth is wanted to face drug charges, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Clifton Bruce Martin, Samuel Lance Dowless, Benjamin Allen Bailey and Joseph Reed Black face varying drug charges, a news release says. The Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was executed Friday in the 200 block of Timber Haven Drive, with detectives finding 23 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine and 9.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Also found was $755 in currency and a 9 mm handgun.

Terrell McDowell is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in connection to the case.

Bail for Martin was set at $40,500, Dowless $35,000, and Bailey and Black were each $10,500.

