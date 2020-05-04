(All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet)

May 5

• Navigating Grief, 1:30 p.m., Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 103 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown. Self-care in the new year. Information: LifeCare.org.

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Loss and Recovery, 6 p.m., Foundation Church, 909 Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. This gathering is for those dealing with addiction or loss of any kind.

• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

May 7

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

May 11

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.

May 12

• Chamber luncheon, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. Cost: $10.

• Substance Abuse Task Force, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 103 E. Dunham St., Elizabethtown. Topic: Hope for the Holidays. Register: 910-515-6689.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

May 14

• Bladen County Special Olympics, 10 a.m., Elizabethtown Middle School.

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.

May 18

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

May 19

• Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District Awards Luncheon, 10:30 a.m., Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

May 20

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

May 26

• Bladen Community College trustees retreat, 2 p.m.

• Bladenboro Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building in Elizabethtown.

