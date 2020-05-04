Coronavirus: Bladen County reports six more, now totals 32 cases; recoveries up to 13

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has reported six more cases of coronavirus on Monday.

A news release from Dr. Terri Duncan says the county now totals 32 cases. Amid the increase of six cases, the second-highest one day total, there was good news as well — recoveries now number 13.

There are three people hospitalized and 16 isolating at home, the release said. There have been no deaths in Bladen County associated with the worldwide pandemic.

North Carolina’s death toll rose to 430 in Monday’s state report from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up eight from Sunday, when it only rose by two — the lowest total since April 12. The number of positive cases was listed at 11,848 and hospitalizations was 498.

The state released ZIP code associated breakdowns late Thursday for the first time during the worldwide pandemic. The numbers do not equate to either the state or county total because not all ZIP codes are included. Those reported include six in Tar Heel, five in White Oak, four each in Elizabethtown and Bladenboro, one each in Council and Clarkton, and none in Kelly.

In adjacent counties, there are 21 deaths and 755 cases. Cumberland has eight deaths and 279 cases; Columbus has 10 deaths and 167 cases; Robeson has three deaths and 204 cases; Sampson has 88 cases; and Pender has 17 cases.

The state, in observance of key metrics as defined by Dr. Mandy Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper, offers graphs that shows North Carolina has a downward trajectory in positive tests as a percent of total tests and a leveling off of hospitalizations. Tests reported continues to be at or above 5,000 for an average day. The estimated supply of personal protective equipment remains very low for gowns and N95 respirators, but is above 30 days supply for face shields, gloves, and surgical and procedure masks.

Congregate living settings account for 252 deaths, or 58.6 percent, and 3,325 positive cases, or 28.1 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 56 nursing homes, 23 residential care facilities, 14 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases.

The DHHS report said 81 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,513 ventilators (78.1 percent), 6,093 empty hospital beds (34.9 percent) and 880 empty intensive care unit beds (27.3 percent).

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

