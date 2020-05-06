ELIZABETHTOWN — Council members were presented a rough sketch of a town budget proposal for fiscal year 2020-21 Monday night.

“We usually do a budget presentation at the May meeting,” Town Manager Eddie Madden said Tuesday. “But with the virus I haven’t had a chance to go through everything line by line yet.

“Unlike in the prior years, I have not been able to give the full presentation to the board.”

The veteran administrator said there’s still much to be discussed and nothing locked in. Like all municipalities and governments, the coronavirus is having an impact on sales tax revenues.

Elizabethtown has steadily been decreasing its budget over the last two years. The 2019-20 adopted plan of $6.5 million followed $6.7 million in 2018-19 and $7.1 million in 2017-18. In each, the water fund has been about $1.6 million; the lowest figure for the general fund was $4.8 million in 2019-20, and the highest was $5.5 million in 2017-18.

In Madden’s preliminary plan of just under $6.8 million, the general fund is $5.1 million — up 6 percent — and the water fund just more than $1.6 million. The tax rate of 61.5 cents per $100 valuation is unchanged, but there are a number of fee increases.

At the meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell said that she was more than willing to look into using the space across the street from the Town Hall at the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church to allow residents a chance to attend budget discussions and still follow social distancing guidelines.

“We want to get into a larger venue, as the mayor suggested,” Madden said. “This way we could even have the presentation the June 1 meeting and have the hearing that same night.”

The budget for the town is typically approved in early June and has to be by June 30. State, county and municipal budget years begin July 1.

Madden said the town has a contingency plan to pass a temporary operating budget should the need arise, but he didn’t see that as being something that had to happen at this time.

“That would just be an interim plan to keep things moving forward,” he said.

Madden said he doesn’t anticipate having to go that route. If it did come to that, only July would likely be needed.

In the report, Madden wrote, “With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, our revenue budgeted for the coming fiscal year could be impacted, resulting in lower receipts.”

That would include sales tax as well as interest income.

“We are unclear as to any potential governmental assistance that may be provided to assist local governments for the projected losses,” he said.

North Carolina lawmakers and Gov. Cooper have approved $1.6 billion in an aid package in the past week. Within that but not specified is $150 million earmarked for distribution to local governments.

Potential expenses that might be put on hold include two police vehicles, logevity pay, the soon to be open finance director position, and a cost of living increase.

