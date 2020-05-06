ELIZABETHTOWN — The first death caused by the coronavirus in Bladen County happened Tuesday afternoon to a White Oak resident.

Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Bladen County Health Department, confirmed the individual was a previously reported case and among those listed in the hospital. No other details were given by the county, including residence.

The state ZIP code map confirms the death in White Oak. There are 32 counties in the state yet to report a death.

The county release said two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been documented, raising the total to 42. There have been 13 recoveries, three remain hospitalized, and 25 are isolating at home. The county has reported at least one new case all but three days since reporting its second on April 18. That run includes 11 consecutive days, and eight each on April 27 and Tuesday.

In its breakdown by ZIP codes, cases number 11 in Elizabethtown, eight in Tar Heel, seven in White Oak, six in Bladenboro, one each in Clarkton and Council, and none in Kelly. The numbers do not equate to the county total because not all ZIP codes are included.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, in its morning report, said North Carolina has had 477 deaths, has 12,758 positive cases, and has 516 hospitalized.

The number of deaths is up 25, cases are up 502 and hospitalizations were down 18. Nineteen of the deaths in Wednesday’s report were in congregate living settings.

Congregate living settings account for 282 deaths, or 59.1 percent, and 3,435 positive cases, or 26.9 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 62 nursing homes, 23 residential care facilities, 15 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, and one each are in Cumberland and Pender counties.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases.

There are also outbreaks in 19 meat-processing plants in the state, including Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel. The state said Monday those plants have a combined 834 cases. In addition to Bladen, they are in Bertie, Chatham, Duplin, Lee, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Union, Wilkes and Wilson counties.

The DHHS report said 92 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,619 ventilators (80.2 percent), 5,500 empty hospital beds (30.6 percent) and 713 empty intensive care unit beds (22.1 percent).

The state, in observance of key metrics as defined by Dr. Mandy Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper, offers graphs that shows North Carolina has a downward trajectory in positive tests as a percent of total tests and a leveling off of hospitalizations. Tests reported daily continues to be above an average of 5,000 per day. The estimated supply of personal protective equipment remains very low for gowns, but is above 30 days supply for N95 respirators, face shields, gloves, and surgical and procedure masks.

As recently as Monday, the N95 respirators had been below 30 days supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 251 deaths and 6,466 cases, or 52.6 percent of the deaths and 50.7 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 57 deaths and 1,850 positive cases, Rowan County has 24 deaths and 439 cases, Cabarrus County has 16 deaths and 323 cases, Union County has 13 deaths and 275 cases, and Gaston County has four deaths and 155 cases — a total of 114 deaths and 3,042 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 27 deaths and 793 cases, Wake County has 21 deaths and 937 cases, Orange County has 20 deaths and 230 cases, and Johnston County has 16 deaths and 188 cases — a total of 84 deaths and 2,148 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 35 deaths and 507 cases, Davidson County has nine deaths and 186 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 308 cases, and Randolph County has four deaths and 275 cases — a total of 53 deaths and 1,276 cases.

The state reports 48 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 96 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty percent of the cases are women, 47 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed.

The state report no longer has percentage of deaths by gender.

