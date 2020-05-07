October date expected for Bladen C.C. fundraiser

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Ricky Leinwand (right) shares a testimonial about the college at Thursday’s Sunset & Vine. He followed to the microphone (from left) Dr. Amanda Lee, Barbara Knight, Dennis Troy and Linda Burney. -

DUBLIN — Future activities are made uncertain by the impact of the coronavirus.

But for now, the Bladen Community College Foundation is pressing ahead with plans for its ninth annual fundraiser in the fall. Sunset & Vine was held last year on the fourth Thursday of October at the Lu Mil Vineyards on the fourth Thursday of October.

“We plan to hold the fall event in October, around the 22nd,” Linda Burney, director of the college’s fundraising arm, told the college’s trustees in an April 28 meeting.

The extravaganza is among the highlights of Bladen County’s social activities. It brings together members of the college family who work on campus with the leaders in the business and political community. The signature event for the foundation’s fundraising allows anyone supporting or thinking about supporting the college to learn more about its mission and how it helps dreams of students become reality.

Burney told trustees that advanced planning has allowed scholarship opportunities to remain strong in the wake of the financial crisis that has followed the virus.

She also said the school’s ambassador program is getting a makeover, helped along by Diane Vitale.

“We hope to get that information and opportunities out there to our students, along with scholarship opportunities, within the next couple of weeks,” she said.

The college was active in what was deemed “a soft approach” for Giving Tuesday this week. Burney and Vitale are also leading the college’s Project Uplift, a mission of encouragement for students and staff.

Ricky Leinwand (right) shares a testimonial about the college at Thursday’s Sunset & Vine. He followed to the microphone (from left) Dr. Amanda Lee, Barbara Knight, Dennis Troy and Linda Burney.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

