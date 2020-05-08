Coronavirus: Bladen County Schools sets graduation protocols; date is for June 1

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools have released details of their gradution plans.

Unless state restrictions change such that the traditional ceremony is allowed, both East Bladen and West Bladen high schools will follow the same plan for June 1 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The original date was June 12, following a last day of school June 5.

“Both of our principals have worked hard to create a meaningful ceremony as best as they can for students to remember many years from now,” said Dr. Robert Taylor, superintendent for the district. “They put work in that creates a serious commitment on their part to make this happen. They could have taken an easy road, a low road. I believe they have developed a plan that requires a lot of them, and I think that they have to be applauded for that.

“More than anything we appreciate the collaboration from the Health Department director and the sheriff to make sure we covered all the logistical things for safety and health. Withstanding that, I think they have put a great plan together to celebrate these graduates.”

The following are details:

• Ceremony: Individual, with school administration and family, in the school media center. One student will go at a time. Times will be designated.

• Arrival: School resource officers will handle the parking lot and directions. Everyone remains in the car until time to move as directed by the SRO.

• Attire: Graduation regalia. All family members, except for children under the age of 2, must wear a mask or face covering throughout the ceremony.

• Screenings: Temperatures will be taken before entering the school. Per CDC guidelines, those with COVID-19 like symptoms will not be permitted inside.

• Waiting area: There will be one inside to keep things moving. Regalia will be checked. Programs will be available.

• Maximum participation: Ten, including school personnel.

• Physical contact: None.

• Diploma: Picked up at the exit.

Sanitizer will be available, chairs will be sanitized and rotated, social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. School personnel will have periodic temperature checks. Everyone will wear a mask or face covering at all times.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_school-graduates-2.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.