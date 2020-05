ELIZABETHTOWN — The town has rescinded its State of Emergency.

In a release Friday afternoon, the town of Elizabethtown said town offices will still remain closed to the public. The drive-thru is open at Town Hall.

The State of Emergency had been in effect since March 31.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Elizabethtown-seal-1.jpg