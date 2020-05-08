Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital relaxes some elements of restriction

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital has made changes to its restrictions caused by the coronavirus, its parent company says.

The Emergency Department will now allow one care companion with patients once the patient is placed in a private treatment room. Cape Fear Valley Health says the patient should bring with them someone “that is knowledgeable and privy to all the patient’s personal health information. He or she must also be willing and able to stay with the patient during the entire Emergency Department visit.”

Only patients are allowed in the waiting room. The care companion will be asked to wait in their car until the patient is in a room. If the patient goes into an inpatient unit, the care companion is not allowed to accompany the patient.

Patients and care companions must wear a mask.

The new protocols cover all Cape Fear Valley Health System locations, including hospitals and outpatient clinics with the following exceptions:

• Labor and delivery: Laboring mothers may have one support person or coach throughout their stay. Those leaving are not allowed back in.

• Pediatric patients: Minors may have one parent or guardian.

For other cases, patients who need a health care decision maker or require communication assistance can have one person with them to help. End of life patients will be case by case.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_bladen-county-hospital-3.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal