ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has reached 50 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services report on Friday morning said the county has not increased in deaths. Bladen County, reporting later in the afternoon, also has the number at 50. The county said there have been 19 recoveries, one person is hospitalized and 29 are isolating at home.

Bladen County has recorded one death and 24 cases in a five-day period.

The state death toll climbed to 527, up 20 from the previous day — all at congregate living settings. Cases were up 471 to 13,868, and hospitalizations were down to 515.

In adjacent counties, there are 28 deaths and 1,014 cases. Cumberland has nine deaths and 342 cases; Columbus has 13 deaths and 186 cases; Robeson has four deaths and 327 cases; Sampson has one death and 136 cases; and Pender has one death and 23 cases.

Congregate living settings account for 323 deaths, or 61.3 percent, and 3,613 positive cases, or 26.1 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 62 nursing homes, 25 residential care facilities, 16 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, two in Cumberland and one in Pender counties.

The state, in observance of key metrics as defined by Dr. Mandy Cohen and Cooper, offers graphs that shows North Carolina has a downward trajectory in positive tests as a percent of total tests and a leveling off of hospitalizations. Tests reported daily continues to be above an average of 5,000 per day. The estimated supply of personal protective equipment remains very low for gowns, but is above 30 days supply for N95 respirators, face shields, gloves, and surgical and procedure masks.

Restrictions by Cooper were being relaxed, slightly, today at 5 p.m.

The DHHS report said 90 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,630 ventilators (80.7 percent), 5,317 empty hospital beds (29.5 percent) and 775 empty intensive care unit beds (224 percent).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 277 deaths and 6,901 cases, or 52.6 percent of the deaths and 49.8 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 58 deaths and 1,989 positive cases, Rowan County has 24 deaths and 467 cases, Cabarrus County has 17 deaths and 338 cases, Union County has 15 deaths and 284 cases, and Gaston County has four deaths and 161 cases — a total of 118 deaths and 3,239 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 31 deaths and 829 cases, Wake County has 22 deaths and 986 cases, Orange County has 32 deaths and 244 cases, and Johnston County has 16 deaths and 191 cases — a total of 101 deaths and 2,250 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 38 deaths and 553 cases, Davidson County has 10 deaths and 199 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 353 cases, and Randolph County has five deaths and 307 cases — a total of 58 deaths and 1,412 cases.

The state reports 48 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 97 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty-one percent of the cases are women, 48 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed. Men account for 54 percent of the deaths.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_virus-covid-19-3-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal