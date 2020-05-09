White Lake reopens with long line, trepidation and a few grumbles

WHITE LAKE — The line of vehicles extended from the gate of Camp Clearwater across from Ski Burger far back up White Lake Drive.

It was 5 p.m. on a Friday — the Friday — when the town of White Lake’s State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus had been modified. For the first time since March 27, nonresident property owners and renters were being allowed inside this residential resort community that represents an integral part of Bladen County commerce.

“I think it’s good to be able to attempt to reopen,” said Chandler Sykes, who came in for the weekend. “But having been out in it, because I work an essential job, I don’t think people are following the rules very well.

“It’s interesting but I don’t think it’s going to work, and it will probably get worse. As far as the virus is concerned it will probably get worse and then they will have to shut everything down again. I hope not. I hope everything works.”

You name it among summer fun items, and it could probably be found in or pulled among the line of cars, trucks and SUVs. Jet skis, golf carts, patio furniture and more were being hauled down.

John and Bonnie Hollowell are permanent residents, and for them the camp reopening is mixed with a bit of trepidation.

“I like both, you know,” Bonnie said. “But you just want everybody to follow the rules.”

“It’s kind of a mixed thing,” John said. “You kind of got to feel for them. You kind of see both sides.”

This is Mother’s Day weekend, and would have been the penultimate to the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival. That was postponed at the end of March to Aug. 21-22 — and it’s no stretch to say that represents a tentative date.

This worldwide pandemic virus has a timeline of its own.

Mayor Goldston Womble on March 27 issued his declaration that essentially shut down the town in favor of public safety. His and the town commissioners’ moves have mirrored the state — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a 30-day stay at home order that took effect March 30, was later extended to Friday, and then modified to begin a three-phase “reopening” of the state.

White Lake restricted nonresident property owners or renters from even coming to town, banned short-term rentals and no rentals of less than 90 days, and on-street parking. It was initially for a month through April 30, and extended to May 8 when Cooper’s order was extended.

“Without a doubt, my feeling is always that you err on the conservative side,” Womble said in an interview with the Bladen Journal in March. “I don’t want to take a chance with people’s health.”

White Lake’s changes that went into effect allow short-term rentals, but occupancy of hotels, motels and short-term rentals is limited to 50 percent of capacity. For campgrounds and RV facilities, owners are responsible for not letting capacity exceed 50 percent. That means a schedule of who can come which weekend.

As the 5 o’clock hour approached Friday, skies were overcast and soon to allow a little rain. Folks were filling up the patio tables around nearby eateries, taking a quick break before heading over to their rentals.

There were quite a few grumbles.

One man remarked that he was paying for full time but only getting to use it half time, and that one would think they would get a reduction in rent. Overall most people were just relieved to get back to their lakeside happy place. There were a lot of smiles, families and beloved pets.

“We have talked about it,” Pat Partridge said. “We are trepidatious about the old ‘new’ people coming back basically because of where they have been and we don’t know where they have been or who they’ve been around. We don’t know if they have been quarantining.”

John Hollowell said it’s good to see people returning. Even though the Water Festival is typically the unofficial kickoff to summer, spring weekends have been “real quiet.”

“But if you had to be quarantined,” his wife Bonnie says, “there’s no better place. But that’s how I look at it, that we can enjoy the beautiful lake. It’s like the winter just kept on going.”

In many ways it still is, and not just because this weekend’s temperatures are threatening all-time lows.

“I think what is probably harder for us is that our kids can’t come,” Bonnie Hollowell said. “We still can’t have visitors yet.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Folks sat in golf carts waiting by the front entrance as people came in for the weekend. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

A new sign has been put out to remind folks to socially distance themselves. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The line was out as far as the eye can see down the road.

