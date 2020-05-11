ELIZABETHTOWN — A second person has died in Bladen County related to the coronavirus.

Issuing its first report in 74 hours, the Bladen County Health Department on Monday evening did not disclose the place of residence. That information is expected to be available on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website Tuesday.

In addition, the county said the number of positive cases is up to 60. Earlier Monday, DHHS had the number at 54.

DHHS said the county had 52 through Sunday, meaning Monday’s increase of eight matches the one-day worsts of April 27 and last Tuesday. The first death was recorded last week; that person lived in the White Oak community.

Bladen County had only reported one case through April 17, the day prior to the first case involving a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel was reported.

One person is hospitalized, 26 people are home isolating, and 31 have been deemed recovered, the Health Department said in its release.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal