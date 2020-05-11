ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools were given an alternative graduation plan Monday, and the parent who presented it to Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is hopeful it will get a chance to be used.

She and Taylor met Monday afternoon, just a few hours before the Board of Education was to meet via the internet. Potter was not allowed to give her plan to the board; rather, an employee of the school system which created a plan that angered students and parents at both East Bladen and West Bladen was to present it for her.

“They ended up saying ultimately that the decision was at the hands of the principals,” Jennifer Potter told a crowd outside the administration building. “That they would bring the decision to him, and he basically said that if it wasn’t something totally out of the question, then he would consider it.”

She has led the quest to get the district’s plan changed. Potter, whose son Reid graduates from East Bladen, was in contact with Dr. Terri Duncan throughout, the health director for the Bladen County Health Department.

On Friday, the district released its plan for gruaduation at East Bladen and West Bladen. Both ceremonies were moved up from June 12 to June 1, a Monday, and scheduled all day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ceremonies would be without contact, happen in the respective schools’ media centers, and only allow 10 people together for each individual graduate. That number included five people from the school side, one graduate and four family members.

Social media was ablaze in the next 24 hours rejecting the idea, and pointing out other plans in neighboring counties that had the endorsement of health officials.

Monday afternoon, a sizeable crowd of parents, students and concerned family members came together holding signs and chanting briefly. State Rep. William Brisson was not in attendance, but his wife Brenda expressed his and her concerns about the situation.

“It’s important to remember that this is family history,” she said. “My family wanted to talk about our graduations, and what that was like, and ask us questions.”

Their granddaughter, Autumn Brisson, is valedictorian at West Bladen.

Potter said she had spoken with the principal at East Bladen, Dr. Jason Wray, but that at the time she had not heard from the principal at West Bladen, Dr. Peggy Hester. She did say that both principals had been presented with her proposal.

A senior parade is one component of Potter’s proposal, along with a separate graduation ceremony. The ceremonies would take place on June 12 for one school, and June 13 for the other, and happen outside. Rain dates would be the following Friday and Saturday, June 19-20.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Parents, students and concerned family members gathered Monday afternoon outside the Bladen County Schools Administration Building in protest of the most recent recommendations for graduation. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_grad_1-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Parents, students and concerned family members gathered Monday afternoon outside the Bladen County Schools Administration Building in protest of the most recent recommendations for graduation.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal