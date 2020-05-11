One arrested, facing drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — One person has been arrested and is facing drug charges.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Stephanie Nichole Leach, of the 400 block of West Gill Street in Elizabethtown, faces numerous drug charges. Cocaine was named in the seven charges.

The Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after a search of a residence on the 1900 block of Twisted Hickory Road, a release said. Cocaine and marijuana were found by detectives.

Bail for Leach was set at $105,000.

