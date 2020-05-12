Bladen County Schools graduation has one change; more under consideration

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Parents, students and concerned family members gathered Monday afternoon outside the Bladen County Schools Administration Building in protest of the most recent recommendations for graduation. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Graduation plans for the Bladen County Schools district have gotten one change, and another is no guarantee but certainly a possibility pending more discussion.

The Board of Education met in regular session Monday evening, hearing and seeing an alternative proposal to the district’s plan released Friday morning. It was drafted by Jennifer Potter, parent of a graduating senior at East Bladen High School, and presented to Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor during an afternoon meeting prior to being shared with the board.

She met with Taylor while dozens gathered outside to show support for a different graduation ceremony.

Board members said they want Taylor and the principals at East Bladen and West Bladen to review what the parents have sent them, making sure they don’t feel left out of the process.

In an interview with the Bladen Journal after the meeting, Taylor said principals Dr. Jason Wray at East Bladen, Dr. Peggy Hester at West Bladen, Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan and Sheriff Jim McVicker would be able to review the new plan before he meets with them.

He’s hopeful of having that meeting by Thursday, pending their schedules. Taylor said he’s hopeful of a final decision this week.

He also said, given the feedback already established, the graduation dates will go to June 11 and 12, but which school goes which date has not been determined.

One board member stated that both the parents and kids are “antsy” and ready for a decision to be made. Graduation was originally scheduled at both schools on June 12, but the district’s plan in light of restrictions with the coronavirus moved it to June 1.

Safety for students and parents was a concern, and something the board felt needed to be taken into consideration.

“If we approve it we are the ones that are liable for it,” said Roger Carroll, chairman of the school board.

The panel did not meet and give a decision for the new graduation plan released Friday. Taylor, in a release and in speaking with the Bladen Journal, said it was drafted by the schools’ principals. Before publicly released, the plan also met the approval of Duncan and McVicker.

Butterflies and fireworks were two components of the Potter’s graduation proposal. She was denied the opportunity to speak to the board during its public meeting. Instead, it was presented by a district employee, spokeswoman Valerie Newton.

“We want to keep the time for the graduates down to a minimum,” board member Alan West said of the current plan.

The district proposal would have 10 people in each respective school’s media center for individual “ceremonies” with each graduate. That would include five school personnel, the graduate, and up to four family members. It would last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Under Potter’s proposal, the ceremony would happen at night and outdoors; involve a parade through town; families including graduates remaining in cars except for the graduate to cross an outdoor stage; and take about half the time as the district proposed for school personnel.

Potter’s proposal was for East Bladen and West Bladen, with the dates June 12 and June 13. Rain dates would be the following Friday and Saturday. Fireworks would conclude both ceremonies. Potter has already spoken to town and county leadership, working on securing the permitting process for pyrotechnics and the parade.

Outside of the school district administration building earlier in the afternoon, a large gathering of students and parents from both high schools emphasized they were not in favor of the plan released Friday.

“It was somewhat of a protest,” board member Glenn McKoy said.

The statement was unmistakeable. Students, parents and grandparents were in a group of about 50, along with two out-of-town television crews.

Charles Ray Peterson, the longtime county commissioner, was among them.

“I think they are really trying to do what is best overall,” Peterson said. “But they probably should have asked the parents and kids involved in the decision. That’s who is affected, the kids and the parents.”

Brenda Brisson, grandmother of West Bladen’s valedictorian Autumn Brisson, was among them. She’s the wife of state Rep. William Brisson, and very active with youth through agricultural programs.

“My husband supports it,” she said of Potter’s plan. “He feels like the plan that they come up with was not a good enough plan, that it would not recognize the young gentlemen and ladies’ achievements that they have made.”

Another segment affected was the junior class, from whom the marshals are selected.

“I feel like these kids have worked for 13 years of their life, and they don’t even get a chance to have a real ceremony,” said Jackson Bostic, an East Bladen junior who earned distinction as a marshal.

Alexis Allen, a senior at East Bladen, was another upset with the situation.

“It hurt my feelings when they didn’t ask for our opinion,” she said. “And they also did the same thing with the bell, which is why I started the petition.

“I think that they would have taken from that that we would like a say-so in what happens.”

Allen was in favor of the proposal by Potter, stating that she loved it.

Ana Zurita Posas said she has worked hard the past four years to become West Bladen’s salutatorian. Only doing a video recording of her speech, she said, lessens the experience.

“I’d definitely just rather stand up and say my speech,” she said. “Especially for the two seniors that we have lost in the past two years. I think it would definitely honor them if we had a better graduation plan, especially with the butterflies and the cars lining up.”

The West Bladen Class of 2020 would have included Aldo Hernandez, who died in an automobile crash in March 2019, and Da’Shawn Hines, who was fatally shot in March.

Geraldo Cristobal, a senior at West Bladen, said he didn’t feel like going in individually to receive a diploma was enough. He’d like everyone to be able to see each senior graduate.

“It’s very different than for any other senior that has graduated,” he said, getting a bit choked up.

Kim Willoughby has a daughter, Kaitlyn, graduating from West Bladen.

“I think these kids deserve more,” she said. “I think they just might as well have just stuck it in the mail. I think that’s all the kids and parents are asking, a little more recognition for the kids and be able to share the moment with their family.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Parents, students and concerned family members gathered Monday afternoon outside the Bladen County Schools Administration Building in protest of the most recent recommendations for graduation. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_grad2_1-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Parents, students and concerned family members gathered Monday afternoon outside the Bladen County Schools Administration Building in protest of the most recent recommendations for graduation.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.