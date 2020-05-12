Dowless, facing federal fraud charges, has first court appearance in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A political operative at the center of an absentee ballot fraud investigation made his first court appearance on Monday on federal charges related to campaign work.

McCrae Dowless of Bladenboro received a public defender and can remain free pending a trial, according to a written summary of hearing activities before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Jones Jr. in Wilmington.

A grand jury last month indicted Dowless on four counts related to allegations of Social Security benefit fraud. The indictment accuses Dowless of concealing over $100,000 paid to him for work performed for candidates during the 2018 election. The alleged deception resulted in Dowless receiving more than $14,000 in benefits above what he was actually entitled, federal prosecutors have said.

Dowless and others were indicted last year in state court on charges involving ballot “harvesting” allegations during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The state case against Dowless also is pending.

Evidence accumulated in state probes showed Dowless worked in 2018 for Mark Harris, the Republican nominee in the 9th Congressional District race. Witnesses told state officials that Dowless gathered hundreds of absentee ballots from Bladen County voters with the help of his assistants. The election was ultimately rerun and and won by GOP Rep. Dan Bishop.

During a state Board of Elections hearing in February 2019, McCrae Dowless (right) stands alongside his lawyer, Cynthia Singletary, and vows not to testify. His actions were at the center of the board deciding to redo the election in the 9th District. Monday he was in court for Social Security benefit fraud.

During a state Board of Elections hearing in February 2019, McCrae Dowless (right) stands alongside his lawyer, Cynthia Singletary, and vows not to testify. His actions were at the center of the board deciding to redo the election in the 9th District. Monday he was in court for Social Security benefit fraud. AP

Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, fights back tears at the conclusion of his son John Harris' testimony during the third day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation Feb. 20, 2019. The evidence presented showed he paid McCrae Dowless to work for him on the campaign. Dowless is now facing Social Security benefit fraud charges in relation to those payments.

Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional race, fights back tears at the conclusion of his son John Harris’ testimony during the third day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation Feb. 20, 2019. The evidence presented showed he paid McCrae Dowless to work for him on the campaign. Dowless is now facing Social Security benefit fraud charges in relation to those payments. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_justice-flag.jpg