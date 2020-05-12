Coronavirus: Elizabethtown has at least 17 cases of COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department on Tuesday said it had no new coronavirus cases to report through the noon hour, and state numbers have pushed the Elizabethtown ZIP code total to 17.

The 28337 ZIP code also includes White Lake, and a significant portion of the county.

A day earlier, the county reported a second death and 60 cases. In the Tuesday morning report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, Bladen County was listed with one death and 60 cases.

By ZIP codes, in addition to the county seat, cases number 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, four in Bladenboro, three in Council, three in East Arcadia, two in Clarkton, and zero in Kelly. The one death was in White Oak. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all ZIP codes are represented.

Bladen County had only reported one case through April 17, the day prior to the first case reported involving a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

In its most recent report, the county says one person is hospitalized, 26 people are home isolating, and 31 have been deemed recovered.

Bladen County is one of 14 that has an outbreak associated with a meat-processing plant. The Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel has a number of workers that have been infected, though an exact number has not been provided. Twenty-three plants across the state have a combined 1,208 cases of COVID-19, DHHS said Monday.

In its morning update, DHHS said the state death toll has risen by 27 to 577 on Tuesday, with 475 hospitalizations and 15,346 cases. Twenty of the new deaths reported are linked to congregate care settings. The number of hospitalizations is up nine, and the number of cases rose by 301.

In congregate living settings there have been 359 deaths, or 62.2 percent of the state’s total, and 3,796 positive cases, or 24.7 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 64 nursing homes, 22 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, two in Cumberland and one in Pender.

The DHHS report said 87 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,490 ventilators (77.2 percent), 6,049 empty hospital beds (33.4 percent) and 791 empty intensive care unit beds (24.5 percent).

In adjacent counties, there are 32 deaths and 1,205 cases. Cumberland has 10 deaths and 368 cases; Columbus has 16 deaths and 212 cases; Robeson has four deaths and 417 cases; Sampson has one death and 170 cases; and Pender has one death and 38 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 295 deaths and 7,494 cases, or 51.1 percent of the deaths and 48.8 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 62 deaths and 2,148 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 487 cases, Cabarrus County has 18 deaths and 356 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 301 cases, and Gaston County has five deaths and 176 cases — a total of 126 deaths and 3,468 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 33 deaths and 887 cases, Wake County has 23 deaths and 1,061 cases, Orange County has 34 deaths and 259 cases, and Johnston County has 16 deaths and 214 cases — a total of 106 deaths and 2,421 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 42 deaths and 626 cases, Davidson County has 10 deaths and 227 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 397 cases, and Randolph County has six deaths and 355 cases — a total of 63 deaths and 1,605 cases.

The state reports 46 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 96 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty percent of the cases are women, 48 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed. Men account for 53 percent of the deaths.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

