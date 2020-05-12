Bladen board braced for changes in fall election

File -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s election board is bracing for a number of changes in the fall election.

The panel of three Democrats and two Republicans were tardy to start their telephonic meeting Tuesday, but once engaged, spent the majority of their time on the election.

The board expressed concerns about the number of absentee ballots that will be used, having enough poll workers for early voting and Election Day, and the ability to social distance 6 feet at all precinct locations.

Director Chris Williams said he wasn’t sure there would be problems getting people to work the polls. Democrat Patsy Sheppard pointed out a runoff in District 11, in the mountains, this spring resulted in 16 of 27 precinct sites not being used because of lack of workers.

Board members had discussion about the possibility some precincts will have fewer locations available to voters.

Chairwoman Louella Thompson asked Williams about the envelopes to be used. He said the state would dictate that element of the election.

Williams told the group orders have already been placed for sneeze guards, those of at least 5 feet in height to be placed in front of seated poll workers. He also said gloves and masks are going to be provided through the help of the state making a bulk order.

The tech position advertised by the election board staff attracted just two candidates. Williams said neither was qualified. The board agreed to readvertise the position.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

