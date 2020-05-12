Community calendar

(All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet)
May 12
• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 103 E. Dunham St., Elizabethtown. Topic: Hope for the Holidays. Register: 910-515-6689.
• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.
• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.
• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.
May 14
• Bladen County Special Olympics, 10 a.m., Elizabethtown Middle School.
• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.
May 18
• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.
May 19
• Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District Awards Luncheon, 10:30 a.m., Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown.
• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.
May 20
• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
May 26
• Bladen Community College trustees, 2 p.m.
• Bladenboro Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building in Elizabethtown.
