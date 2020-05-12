Election boarddoing a survey

RALEIGH — Ever find the state Board of Elections website difficult to navigate?

Now’s your chance to help with a redesign.

Complete a survey at https://www.nc.gov/ncsbe-website-redesign-survey to offer input.

The state board said in a release it is migrating the existing website to what it calls a Digital Commons platform. The new website will use the same URL, NCSBE.gov, and be ready in mid-September.

The board staff said it hopes the product is more user-friendly, mobile-friendly and visually appealing. Accessibility and security are also traits the board staff hopes to achieve.

Surveys must be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

