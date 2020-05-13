White Lake rising, boosted by 13.49 inches of rain in last 100+ days

WHITE LAKE — Rain has moved White Lake to 64.85 feet above sea level.

Town commissioners were advised of the latest reading during Tuesday’s regular meeting, this time conducted through Zoom due to the coronavirus limiting the number of people who can gather. Steve Bunn, the lake stewardship officer, also reported to the panel that sandbags remain in place at the Turtle Cove spillway and are helping hold the water.

He advised ground water levels are expected to drop, with vegetation soaking it up for growth as the spring progresses. Evaporation will also have an effect on the lake as the weather warms.

Measurements at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field indicate 4.84 inches of rain fell in February, 2.8 in March, 2.36 in April, and 3.49 already in May — 13.49 inches in just over 100 days.

The commissioners adjourned the meeting to Tuesday of next week in order to conduct budget discussions. That meeting is also expected to be held through the internet rather than in person and gavels in at 6 p.m.

Commissioners unanimously approved April utility releases, tax releases and tax refunds in addition to a records retention and disposition schedule.

The board authorized Mayor Goldston Womble as the representative for the wastewater asset inventory and assessment project. This is a grant, applied for by the Lumber River Council of Governments, in the amount of $150,000 which the town has successfully landed.

Commissioners also gave a formal approval to an adjusted project cost of $2,214,173 for the sanitary sewer improvements capital project.

A services agreement with the COG for updating the zoning ordinance, as required by state law, was also approved. The town will pay $3,500 on the agreement from this fiscal year’s budget, and the balance of $26,800 in the 2020-21 budget.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

