ELIZABETHTOWN — Coronavirus implications, and rules set forth by the governor, have caused many government meetings to move into new territory.

Specifically, public bodies have started to meet in telephone conference calls, or using the internet applications like Zoom and Google. In most cases, the goal was to meet the state’s Open Meetings Law and Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay at home order.

Some contacted the UNC School of Government for guidance.

Session Law 2020-3, which took effect May 4, has taken out the guesswork and provided the guidelines for Bladen County entities and others. The law allows forgiveness for “remote meetings” that took place between March 10 and the law’s enactment.

“Remote meetings” are permitted as long as there is a state of emergency. There are rules the public bodies must follow, in particular giving the public notice of how to participate.

Here are the main takeaways from the law, as provided by the law firm of Stevens Martin Vaughn & Tadych, which includes N.C. Press Association counsel Amanda Martin:

• Notice of remote meetings must inform the public of how to access the meeting as the meeting occurs. Ordinarily regular meetings need be announced only once, but if the prior notice didn’t inform the public how to access the meeting remotely, the body needs to provide a new notice with those details.

• The meeting must be streamed real-time. If it’s a conference call, dial-in information can be provided.

• Any members participating in the meeting who cannot physically be seen must identify themselves when the roll is taken, when participating in the meeting and when voting.

• All documents to be considered in the meeting must be provided to the members of the public body. (Note – those materials are public records that should be made available to the public on request unless there is a specific, statutory exemption from the public records law.)

• The method for the remote meeting must allow members to hear other members, as well as anyone else who might address the public body.

• All votes must be roll call votes.

• Any communications between or among members of the public body by chat, instant message, text, or other format are public records.

• To comply with any statutory requirements for public hearings, the public body must allow for written comments to be submitted any time between notice of the meeting and 24 hours following the meeting. This means that any required votes must be taken at another meeting at least 24 hours later.

There has not been any change to the law with regard to emergency meetings. General Statute 143-138.12(b)(3) reads, “For an emergency meeting, the public body shall cause notice of the meeting to be given to each local newspaper, local wire service, local radio station, and local television station that has filed a written request, which includes the newspaper’s, wire service’s, or station’s telephone number, for emergency notice with the clerk or secretary of the public body or with some other person designated by the public body. This notice shall be given either by e-mail, by telephone, or by the same method used to notify the members of the public body and shall be given immediately after notice has been given to those members. This notice shall be given at the expense of the party notified. Only business connected with the emergency may be considered at a meeting to which notice is given pursuant to this paragraph.”

The full text of Session Law 2020-3 is at bit.ly/3dJ8TbG.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_board-generic-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.