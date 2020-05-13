Hudson wins spot in Miss North Carolina pageant

FAYETTEVILLE — Hailey Hudson, a rising sophomore at UNC Chapel Hill, was crowned Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Festival on May 2.

Hudson, a 2019 graduate of East Bladen High School, received a $1,500 scholarship and the honor of representing Fayetteville — plus her home county — in the 2020 Miss North Carolina competition. The winner of the Miss North Carolina pageant usually goes on to the Miss America pageant, but that event last Friday announced a one-year delay due to the coronavirus.

Usually held in the latter part of June, this year’s Miss North Carolina pageant has been rescheduled because of the virus. This year’s event is scheduled for the High Point Theater, with preliminary stage competitions July 30-31, and the finals on Aug. 1. The event also includes the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen.

Hudson, the daughter of Shannon and Amy Hudson, is in the Honors College at Carolina. She was on the Dean’s List her freshman year and is a double-major in political science and public relations.

At the Miss North Carolina pageant, she plans to sing “So Much Better,” a piece from Legally Blonde the Musical. Her social impact initiative is “Speak Up for Social Media Safety.”

