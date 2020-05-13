DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is among eight institutions of higher learning where increased scholarships and financial aid are available through the N.C. Pork Council.

The council’s Board of Directors made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying a previously adopted budget for $4,000 in scholarships has been increased to $35,000. The move is in response to the coronavirus, a release says.

Students must be studying animal science, agribusiness, environmental science, public health or related fields in order to qualify.

In addition to Bladen Community College, the funds are eligible for students at N.C. State, N.C. A&T, East Carolina, Mount Olive, and James Sprunt, Sampson and Wayne community colleges.

Jim Lynch, president of the board and a Wayne County farmer, said in the release, “The board felt strongly that we should try to help more students, and hopefully keep more students in school now and working toward degrees in those key areas that are important to our industry, and to agriculture.”

The board approved $24,000 in “emergency” aid to students in need due to COVID-19. It increased funding for existing scholarship programs, and it reaffirmed previously budgeted amounts. Separate from the emergency program, there is $11,000 in scholarships available at four-year and community colleges.

On behalf of the community colleges, system President Peter Hans said, “Community colleges are grateful to our partners at the North Carolina Pork Council for supporting our students during this time of need. The pandemic has provided a vivid reminder of the importance of agriculture to all Americans. The future depends on those students who are armed with the knowledge of how to protect and enhance our national food supply.”

Mount Olive President Dr. Edward Croom said the Pork Council’s move is “just another example of its continuing pledge to education and the future of the agricultural industry.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_pork.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal