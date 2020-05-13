Coronavirus: Bladen County adds three more cases, has at least 63

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three more cases were added for Bladen County on Wednesday in the report by the state’s governing health agency.

However, the report is yet to list a second death for the county. The Bladen County Health Department reported the second death Monday, but did not give a location of residence.

The county now has at least 63 cases. By ZIP codes, cases number 17 in Elizabethtown, 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, four in Bladenboro, four in Council, three in East Arcadia, three in Clarkton, and zero in Kelly. One death was in White Oak, and the other is unaccounted for in the postal breakdown.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all ZIP codes are represented.

Bladen County had only reported one case through April 17, the day prior to the first case reported involving a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

Bladen County is one of 14 that has an outbreak associated with a meat-processing plant. The Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel has a number of workers that have been infected, though an exact number has not been provided. Twenty-three plants across the state have a combined 1,208 cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday. A published report Wednesday morning said cases now exceed 1,300.

DHHS said Wednesday the state’s number of fatalities has risen 20 to 597, and cases were up 470 to 15,816. Those hospitalized number 521, an increase of 46 over the previous day.

Twelve of the deaths in the new total are from congregate living settings, which have had 371. That’s 62.1 percent of the state total. Those settings also account for 3,918 positive cases, or 24.8 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 69 nursing homes, 24 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, two each in Cumberland and Robeson, and one in Pender.

The DHHS report said 91 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,576 ventilators (76.1 percent), 5,651 empty hospital beds (29.6 percent) and 807 empty intensive care unit beds (25 percent).

In adjacent counties, there are 32 deaths and 1,205 cases. Cumberland has 10 deaths and 398 cases; Columbus has 17 deaths and 216 cases; Robeson has four deaths and 440 cases; Sampson has one death and 176 cases; and Pender has one death and 40 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 301 deaths and 7,728 cases, or 50.4 percent of the deaths and 48.9 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 61 deaths and 2,204 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 497 cases, Cabarrus County has 18 deaths and 361 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 304 cases, and Gaston County has five deaths and 181 cases — a total of 125 deaths and 3,547 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 35 deaths and 903 cases, Wake County has 25 deaths and 1,080 cases, Orange County has 34 deaths and 258 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 220 cases — a total of 111 deaths and 2,461 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 44 deaths and 670 cases, Davidson County has 10 deaths and 232 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 449 cases, and Randolph County has six deaths and 369 cases — a total of 65 deaths and 1,720 cases.

The state reports 46 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 97 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty percent of the cases are women, 48 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed. Men account for 53 percent of the deaths.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal