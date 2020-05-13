Coronavirus: When will county buildings reopen? Date may be soon

ELIZABETHTOWN — County buildings may soon be reopening.

Discussion is expected on the matter Monday night when the Bladen County commissioners meet in regular session.

“We’re considering at this point June 1 — maybe,” County Manager Greg Martin said, emphasizing no decision has been reached. “We’re trying to make preparations, obtaining cough shields, installing necessary protections.”

The county buildings were closed to the public at the end of the day March 20 when commissioners put in place a state of emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus. Only the courthouse remained opened in a limited capacity.

Martin said he would want the blessing of commissioners before reopening facilities. The reopening could be in limited amounts.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss how the $782,398 awarded from the federal government through the state will be divided by the county and its municipalities. The money is from the CARES Act.

“The money, as we understand it, can be used specifically for COVID-related expenses,” Martin said. “A plan is to be submitted to the state by June 1. We’re exploring costs, potential costs.

“As we understand it, it can’t be used to offset revenue reductions.”

County and municipal leaders met Wednesday morning to begin the process.

Revenue reductions figure to be in the discussion of county commissioners Monday. The 2020-21 fiscal year budget is due July 1.

“We’re not in the biggest rush,” Martin said. “The real challenge is the delay. We don’t have realtime information, particularly with sales tax. There’s a three-month lag between sales and the report on the revenue we received. This week, on Tuesday, we got the May report for February sales.”

In June, he said, the report for March will come to the county finance office. It was about March 12 when most of the nation’s economy began to shut down with postponed and canceled events. Gov. Roy Cooper, two days later, announced the closing of schools, and on March 25 began closing a large share of businesses that he felt had trouble creating social distance of 6-foot while in operation.

Schools remained in “remote learning” mode the remainder of the academic year. The governor’s restrictions are mostly still intact, though his office now considers it a modified stay at home order.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal