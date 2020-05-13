Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing at Walmart in Elizabethtown

AP -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus will begin Friday morning at the Walmart parking lot on the corner of Peanut Road and West Broad Street.

Those interested in being tested should go to the internet and access DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment. There is no out of pocket expense for those being tested.

The site has the support of the Bladen County Health Department, eTrueNorth and Walmart.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays going forward, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Appointments are through eTrueNorth’s portal. Anyone with questions can call 800-635-8611.

Masks are required and all people will stay in their vehicles. There is no walk-up testing due to safety reasons.

Tests are done by nasal swab by those wishing to be tested under the supervision of a trained medical volunteer. Test samples will be handled by eTrueNorth, results given to the Health Department, and Walmart staffs the site with health-care professionals.

There is no testing inside of Walmart.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

