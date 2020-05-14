Bladen County Schools seniors, junior marshals threaten to skip graduation

ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior graduates and junior marshals at East Bladen and West Bladen high schools are signing a petition and preparing not to participate in graduation ceremonies.

There has been extensive pushback to a plan rolled out by the school district on Friday of last week, one changing the traditional format out of necessity due to the coronavirus and restrictions imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper on all North Carolinians. It is indoors in the school library, limits graduates to four family members, and lasts throughout a whole day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A proposal created by Jennifer Potter, mother of an East Bladen graduate, is being considered in a meeting today with the school superintendent and principals from both schools. Angela Brisson, mother of a West Bladen graduate, is also attending. Potter has reached out to a number of people in the community to help craft the details of the plan.

The proposal includes an outdoor ceremony of a drive-thru and drive-in type, and the ability of others to watch from a safe social distance. It would happen in front of the schools at night, utiliziling the parking lots, and would take about half the time as the district’s proposal.

Dr. Robert Taylor, superintendent, has stated from the outset that the principals are in charge of the ceremonies at the respective schools. However, his input has been for them to be consistent in nature.

The Board of Education, for whom Taylor and the principals serve, has typically not had a formal say in how graduation ceremonies are conducted. They were made aware of Potter’s plan in a meeting Monday night. The board asked Taylor and principals Dr. Jason Wray of East Bladen and Dr. Peggy Hester of West Bladen to review the proposal before rendering a final decision.

Taylor has been in contact with Dr. Terri Duncan of the county Health Department and Sheriff Jim McVicker regarding safety and logistics, respectively.

One change from the original proposal has emerged already. Whereas the district moved graduation up from June 12 to June 1 at both schools, Taylor said Monday night it will be held on June 11 and 12. Which school is which day has not been determined.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_schools-bus.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal