School board meeting Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education has called a “special” meeting for Friday at 6 p.m.

The notice from the district, however, is questionable to meet the law for open meetings in North Carolina.

An email from district spokeswoman Valerie Newton reads, “This is an official meeting and action items may be on the agenda and to discuss personnel matters, as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (1), and to consult with an attorney if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3).”

General statute 143-318.12(b)(2) requires a “public body shall cause written notice of the meeting stating its purpose.”

There is no agenda listed. Thus, “action items may be on the agenda” has left ambiguity in what the board plans to address during the meeting.

Newton told the Bladen Journal on Wednesday the board will discuss personnel matters, and may take an action.

