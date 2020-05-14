Coronavirus: Bladen County cases up to 66

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s positive cases of coronavirus rose by three on Thursday to 66.

The county has had two deaths. The first was reported in the White Oak community on May 6, the second was in the Tar Heel community on Monday.

In the postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 17. There have been 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, six in Bladenboro, four in Council, three in East Arcadia, two in Clarkton, and zero in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Bladen County had only recorded one case through April 17, the day prior to the first case reported involving a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

The county has reported at least one case 23 of the last 25 days through Thursday, and 43 cases this month. The worst day was Monday, when a death and eight cases were added. Eight cases were also added on April 27 and May 5.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the number of deaths is 615, up 90 over the past week, and cases total 16,507, up 3,110 in the past week. There were 507 people hospitalized at the time of the report.

Congregate living settings account for 381 deaths and 3,939 cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 71 nursing homes, 25 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, two each in Cumberland and Robeson, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

In adjacent counties, there are 34 deaths and 1,333 cases. Cumberland has 11 deaths and 413 cases; Columbus has 17 deaths and 226 cases; Robeson has four deaths and 448 cases; Sampson has one death and 203 cases; and Pender has one death and 43 cases.

The state remains under a modified stay at home order, and within the first phase of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to slowly reopen the state. The governor and Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS say they are monitoring the trends to determine if a second phase can begin next week.

Pressure is mounting on the state leaders, to include possible lawsuits challenging the governor’s executive orders.

Troublesome for the state has been its response to more than 1 million unemployment claims since the middle of March. Cooper said more workers would be hired and trained to handle the onslaught, but across the state residents say they can’t get through on phone lines and internet accesses, and many times once they do the person handling their request isn’t up to speed on what to do.

North Carolina trails the majority of southeastern states in reopening its commerce. A UNC Chapel Hill economist, a social scientist looking at effects not only on commerce but health as well, has given a report that says each day the state remains “closed” is a minimum cost of about $375 million.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal