Board of Education changes day of special meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Education for Bladen County Schools has changed the date of its special called meeting.

Originally announced as Friday, it will now be Monday evening at 6 p.m. Board members will meet virtually, through the internet, “to discuss personnel matters and to take action on employee contracts,” a release from the district says. The board may also consult with its lawyer on the matter.

The district says an internet link will be activated prior to the meeting to allow the public to listen to the meeting. It is to be published, the release says, on the district website bladen.k12.nc.us and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

