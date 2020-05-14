Bladen County lawmen observe National Peace Officer Memorial Day

ELIZABETHTOWN — A brief and highly dignified service was held in memory of fallen officers at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Jim McVicker led a ceremony that honored those lost in the line of duty, with five agencies represented.

Police Chiefs Bruce Smith from White Lake, William Howell from Bladenboro and Tony Parrish of Elizabethtown were all part of placing a wreath at the memorial outside of the office, as well as Sgt. Andrew Pait with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Cadet Capt. Calshon Scarborough, from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, rang a bell for each name called and also played taps.

Those lost in the line of duty include:

• Chief Roy Franklin Fores, Bladenboro Police Department, Sept. 3, 1967.

• Chief Marvin James Bell, Elizabethtown Police Department, Sept. 30, 1972.

• Police Officer Brian Ramey, Bladenboro Police Department, May 12, 2001.

• Deputy James Brian Collins, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 26, 2001.

• Deputy Dewayne Charles Hester, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, June 8, 2012.

• Trooper Kevin Conner, N.C. Highway Patrol, Oct. 17, 2018.

• James Ara Smith, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Jan. 6, 2019.

The National Peace Officer Memorial Day was first proclaimed by President Kennedy for May 15, 1962. The calendar week in which it falls is recognized as National Police Week.

This year’s observance began Sunday and will last through Saturday.

This year, 371 officers were added to the National Peace Officers Memorial, including nine from North Carolina. They included Conner, Jason Barton Quick of the Lumberton Police Department, David LeeSean Manning of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Jared William Franks of the Greensboro Police Department, Christopher James Driver of the Rocky Mount Police Department, Alexis Locklear of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and state troopers Brandon Carroll Peterson, Samuel Newton Bullard, and Benjamin Derek Wallace.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cadet Capt. Calshon Scarborough, from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, rang a bell for each name called and also played taps. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Police chiefs Bruce Smith from White Lake, William Howell from Bladenboro and Tony Parrish of Elizabethtown were all part of placing a wreath at the memorial outside the Sheriff’s Office, as well as Sgt. Andrew Pait with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal