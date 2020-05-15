ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added two more positive coronavirus cases to its count Friday, raising the total to 68.

Two people, one in White Oak and one in Tar Heel, have died. In an update Wednesday when the county had 64 cases, the Bladen County Health Department said there had been 37 recoveries and one person was hospitalized.

North Carolina fatalities rose to 641 in the report from the Department of Health and Human Services. It says 17,129 cases have been reported, and 492 people are hospitalized. Comparatively, the number of deaths rose by 26 and cases by 622.

In the postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 17. There have been 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, six in Bladenboro, five in Council, three in East Arcadia, two in Clarkton, and zero in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

The county has reported at least one case 24 of the last 26 days, and 45 this month. The worst day was Monday, when a death and eight cases were added. Eight cases were also added on April 27 and May 5.

Congregate living settings account for 400 deaths and 4,073 cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 72 nursing homes, 26 residential care facilities, 17 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, two each in Cumberland and Robeson, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

In adjacent counties, there have been 36 deaths and 1,413 cases. Cumberland has 11 deaths and 435 cases; Columbus has 17 deaths and 226 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 491 cases; Sampson has one death and 219 cases; and Pender has one death and 42 cases.

The state remains under a modified stay at home order, and within the first phase of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to slowly reopen the state. The governor and Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS say they are monitoring the trends to determine if a second phase can begin next week.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 310 deaths and 8,338 cases, or 48.4 percent of the deaths and 48.7 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 62 deaths and 2,385 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 517 cases, Cabarrus County has 19 deaths and 370 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 321 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 195 cases — a total of 128 deaths and 3,788 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 36 deaths and 938 cases, Wake County has 28 deaths and 1,143 cases, Orange County has 34 deaths and 266 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 233 cases — a total of 115 deaths and 2,580 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 46 deaths and 725 cases, Davidson County has 10 deaths and 255 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 568 cases, and Randolph County has six deaths and 422 cases — a total of 67 deaths and 1,970 cases.

The state reports 45 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 97 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty percent of the cases are women, 48 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed. Men account for 52 percent of the deaths.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal