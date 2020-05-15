Boost the ’Boro celebrates graduates

BLADENBORO — Boost the ’Boro has erected a sign in the heart of town celebrating seniors.

It includes graduates from the community who are at West Bladen High School, Community Baptist Academy, East Bladen High School and Whiteville High School.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Contributed photo

Boost the ’Boro has erected a sign in the heart of town celebrating seniors. It includes graduates from the community who are at West Bladen High School, Community Baptist Academy, East Bladen High School and Whiteville High School. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_boost-the-boro-seniors-051920.jpegContributed photo

Boost the ’Boro has erected a sign in the heart of town celebrating seniors. It includes graduates from the community who are at West Bladen High School, Community Baptist Academy, East Bladen High School and Whiteville High School.